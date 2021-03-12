Handshake Tops One Day Volume of $1.06 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Handshake has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $101.37 million and $1.06 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,572.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.09 or 0.03132995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00365470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.45 or 0.00932926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.24 or 0.00390917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00327735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00262526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020974 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 360,985,716 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

