HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million.

HONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $808.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

