Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.24 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $227.03 or 0.00403592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $114.51 million and $5.24 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 82.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 527,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,372 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

