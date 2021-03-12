HC Wainwright Increases Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $103.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.33.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.