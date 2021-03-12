HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 77,354 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 215.0% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 279,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. 977,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

