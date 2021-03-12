HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.79. 16,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

