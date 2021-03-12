Head-To-Head Analysis: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and AxoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 19.58 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -0.98 AxoGen $106.71 million 8.08 -$29.14 million ($0.68) -31.12

Helius Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87% AxoGen -22.98% -19.83% -14.88%

Risk & Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Helius Medical Technologies and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 AxoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60

AxoGen has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Given AxoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

AxoGen beats Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

