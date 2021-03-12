Head to Head Survey: FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) versus USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92% USANA Health Sciences 10.57% 32.91% 22.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FSD Pharma and USANA Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 206.75 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.37 USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.98 $100.53 million $4.41 22.81

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USANA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FSD Pharma and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats FSD Pharma on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

