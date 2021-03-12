HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Holdings Lowered by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 204,539 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $749.56 million, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

