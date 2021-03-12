Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 87,116 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 676.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 869,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 514,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after buying an additional 358,912 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,433 shares of company stock worth $1,285,594. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLDD opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $977.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

