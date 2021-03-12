Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.