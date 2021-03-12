Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Hecla Mining posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 8,344,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,651,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $33,101,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.