Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.00 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 80.5% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $403.61 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00245382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010288 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,533,752,665 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

