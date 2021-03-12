Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.24% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $741.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

