Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

