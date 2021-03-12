Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.12. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,868. The stock has a market cap of $320.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

