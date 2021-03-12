Heritage Trust Co Acquires New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

