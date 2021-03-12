Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 971 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Shares of CMI opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $273.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

