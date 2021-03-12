Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cummins by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $273.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

