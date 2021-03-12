HeroNode (HER) Market Capitalization Tops $271,614.05

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $271,614.05 and approximately $42.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00049226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.00648730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00065229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

