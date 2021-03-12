Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Daiwa Capital Markets now has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 253588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

