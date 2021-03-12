HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $197,000 Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

