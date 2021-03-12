HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $1,624,887.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,011,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $311.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

