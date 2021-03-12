HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,216 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $41,441,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

