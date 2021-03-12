HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 98,921 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,352,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CommScope by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 814,475 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CommScope by 210.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 479,265 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

COMM opened at $15.54 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

