HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,302 shares of company stock worth $22,578,552 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $131.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

