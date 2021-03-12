HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after buying an additional 120,827 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

