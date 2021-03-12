HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 227.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,663 shares of company stock worth $1,455,151. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

