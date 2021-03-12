HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,672 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $36.80 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

