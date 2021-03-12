HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 58,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE:CBU opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $80.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $1,971,256. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

