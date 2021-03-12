HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 967 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after acquiring an additional 543,475 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,429,000 after acquiring an additional 722,861 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,525,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,377,000 after acquiring an additional 69,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.