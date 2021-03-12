Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 226.7% in February

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 226.7% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Highway stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.15% of Highway worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

