Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hill-Rom has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $107.25 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

