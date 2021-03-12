Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

HIMX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 16,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,856. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.