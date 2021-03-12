Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,563. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

