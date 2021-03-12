Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Histogen stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,269. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.

Get Histogen alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.