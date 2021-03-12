HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,227. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.