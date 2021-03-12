HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases 293,822 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 293,822 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRK. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

CRK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

