HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 7,227 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cars.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after purchasing an additional 187,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after acquiring an additional 107,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. 1,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $945.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

