HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes $4.36 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,050,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,919. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $90.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

