HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.

HFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.12. 60,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,273. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

