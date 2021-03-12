Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Lazard Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,756 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Honeywell International worth $1,297,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.38. 1,819,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,330. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

