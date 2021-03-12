Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.27. 334,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,717. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

