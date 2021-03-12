Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.12

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 36818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $804,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 48,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 915,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

