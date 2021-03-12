HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.88. HP reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,814,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

