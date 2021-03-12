HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $26,065.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,441.75 or 1.00030270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.00390736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00295358 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00734961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00086270 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001894 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.