Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.37 ($33.38).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS stock traded down €1.21 ($1.42) during trading on Thursday, reaching €32.77 ($38.55). 1,497,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.95 and its 200 day moving average is €25.76. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €36.96 ($43.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.24.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.