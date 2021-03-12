Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.55. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

