Huobi BTC One Day Trading Volume Hits $268.67 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $56,287.21 or 0.99841305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $268.67 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00487987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00063401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00052199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00071544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00563249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00076784 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

