Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.79 million and $2.64 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.00654202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

